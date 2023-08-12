Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Does Rochester have a pedestrian problem?

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 10:00 AM

The other day I had to come into Rochester to the Mayo Clinic. As I drove west, at the intersection of Second Street and Second Avenue Southwest, suddenly I had a pedestrian cross the street in front of me, against the red light. Part of Second Street is blocked due to construction at that intersection. I did have the green light.

After hitting the brakes to avoid hitting her, I proceeded to Third Avenue, where I made a right turn after I stopped for the red light. As I began my turn, a pedestrian stepped off the curb in front of me, again against the red light. This time she yelled something at me. Not sure what, but it did not look friendly.

Both of these pedestrians were Mayo employees given the clothing they were wearing. This is a very common problem when driving to Mayo. I observe this often when in that area. Unfortunately, I often see employees walking against the red light and then see patients following them. Sometime the patients are not very ambulatory.

I believe this sets a very bad example for patients and out-of-town visitors. I believe Mayo administration needs to address this problem with employees. Also, the Rochester City Council and Rochester police need to address this problem. I recall when the Hilton and Guggenheim buildings were being built, a person was not allowed to step off the curb until the light said you could cross. If a person did, there was a police officer there to direct you back onto the curb.

Something needs to be done before someone is injured.

Daniel E. O’Neill, Eyota

