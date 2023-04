(Sung loosely to Malvina Reynolds' “Little Boxes” )

Little bundles

‘Long the bike path

Olive green and neon green

And pink ones

And blue ones

Neatly tied

With a knot.

I am grateful

To the folks who

Pick up and bag their doggie poo

But worry

They don’t know

What a garbage can is.

Please don’t litter

‘Long the bike path

And don’t toss them to the shrubbery

‘Cause they’ll dangle

And dangle

There for a year.

Margritt Rodriguez, Rochester