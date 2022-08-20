Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Don't limit golf in Rochester

August 20, 2022 07:30 AM
Current plans before the Park Board suggest reducing or eliminating Soldiers’ Field Golf Course. The premise seems to be that golf is a dying sport. Actually, the opposite is true; golf is growing in Rochester.

A recent online community survey asked, “In the last 12 months, what facilities have you used at Soldiers' Field Memorial Park?” The largest number of respondents (54%) chose the golf course.

Golf can be enjoyed by all ages. This year, Rochester’s “First Tee'' program (which teaches the rules of golf while promoting character development) had around 275 youngsters involved. Some 207 high school students golfed. Our men’s and women’s leagues have over 1,080 participants golfing weekly from May to September. These numbers do not include many golfers who do not join leagues. Many hours of exercise and entertainment would be adversely affected by eliminating a golf course.

All of our golf courses are very well utilized, and losing historic Soldiers Field would be an enormous loss to our city. The location of Soldiers in the midst of our beautiful city is unique. Tourists, Mayo patients, golfers young and old love Soldiers. Its walkability makes Soldiers a tremendous asset. For those who love golf, and appreciate the health benefits golf affords, Soldiers Field is a gem!

My husband and I moved to Rochester four years ago. One of the reasons we chose Rochester as our home was the availability of public golf. I’m hopeful we made a good choice.

Jeanne Logelin, Rochester

