Letter: Downtown needs a lift. How about a bookstore?
I have been remembering Rochester downtown as I knew it many years ago.
One of the things I miss the most is the Barnes and Noble bookstore in the old Chateau Theater. It was used by visitors and locals alike, and was a perfect gathering spot for so many of us. I keep wondering if an independent bookstore could be enticed to move in along with a cafe and coffee shop.
Although downtown development has involved many beautiful new hotels and restaurants, there is no longer a movie theater, Michaels restaurant, or enough retail for our visitors and locals. It is no longer the vibrant downtown that I remember years ago with Dayton's department store, a movie theater, the original Chateau.
Judy Seward, Rochester
After reading the brilliant explanation of TIF (tax-increment financing) by the Answerman in the April 16, 2022, edition of the Post Bulletin, it gave me cause to think about the fairness of the TIF system.
I was born and raised in rural southeastern Minnesota. In fact, the farm on which I grew up is only a few miles from where some of the pictures in your April 16 articles were taken.