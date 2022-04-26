SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Downtown needs a lift. How about a bookstore?

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 26, 2022 11:00 AM
I have been remembering Rochester downtown as I knew it many years ago.

One of the things I miss the most is the Barnes and Noble bookstore in the old Chateau Theater. It was used by visitors and locals alike, and was a perfect gathering spot for so many of us. I keep wondering if an independent bookstore could be enticed to move in along with a cafe and coffee shop.

Although downtown development has involved many beautiful new hotels and restaurants, there is no longer a movie theater, Michaels restaurant, or enough retail for our visitors and locals. It is no longer the vibrant downtown that I remember years ago with Dayton's department store, a movie theater, the original Chateau.

Judy Seward, Rochester

