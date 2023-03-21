99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Drazkowski's comments were out of touch

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 9:30 AM

When the 2022 election result was that my state senator was going to be Steve Drazkowski, I was hoping he wouldn't make any embarrassing statements. Instead, he's said something stupid, a la Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake." 

If Senator Drazkowski has never met a hungry Minnesotan, he's obviously been associating only with the privileged. Families in our district are struggling to put food on the table during a time of high inflation, and he has no idea. Talk about out of touch! 

To ease the burden of feeding children at school when we have the means to do it is the right thing to do.

Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Bud Grant will live on in memory
March 21, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Apache Mall -- and Rochester -- would benefit from an ice rink
March 18, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Georgia law threatens our democracy
March 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure
March 20, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Cole Glazier
Prep
A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year
March 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
St. Charles Sixth Grade Students Ice Fishing
Local
'If you teach a man to fish': St. Charles uses grant funding to take students ice fishing
March 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer