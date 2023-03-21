Letter: Drazkowski's comments were out of touch

When the 2022 election result was that my state senator was going to be Steve Drazkowski, I was hoping he wouldn't make any embarrassing statements. Instead, he's said something stupid, a la Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake."

If Senator Drazkowski has never met a hungry Minnesotan, he's obviously been associating only with the privileged. Families in our district are struggling to put food on the table during a time of high inflation, and he has no idea. Talk about out of touch!

To ease the burden of feeding children at school when we have the means to do it is the right thing to do.

Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls