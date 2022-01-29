SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Letter: Eastwood Golf Course's condition is sub-par

January 29, 2022 01:30 PM
I am disappointed that they are not considering some money for the golf courses.

The clubhouse at Eastwood is in constant need of repair. The course has been incredibly busy and understaffed. The parking lot is in constant need of repair. I would hope that the park board and city council have toured that facility to see the numerous problems and concerns that really need to be addressed.

The survey that was done said there weren’t enough people addressing the need for course improvements. I’m not sure how many people they surveyed and how many responses were received, but it appears that too much emphasis is being placed on a single survey.

I can assure the park board and the city council members that the need for some improvements is needed and long overdue. I’ve played Eastwood for close to 30 years, and the growth I have personally witnessed is amazing.

Yet very little has been to done to address the facilities and understaffing. The golf course layout is fantastic. Yet the clubhouse is falling down and in constant need of repair. The restaurant upstairs is not even handicapped accessible.

I encourage the council members to come out and see for themselves the enjoyment this facility brings to so many. And often, you may only see one person working behind the counter doing everything.

I’m seeing more young people coming out to play, more families enjoying a great outdoor activity, and a game that appeals to all ages. Let’s make improvements that benefit all areas and all ages.

Steve Myhro, Rochester

