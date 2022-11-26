Letter: Editorial misrepresented position of 'the bloc'

The editorial of Nov. 12, 2022, commenting on the school board election, negatively characterized the group dubbed "the bloc" as desiring to return to the "good old days."

I perceive that to be a gross misunderstanding of their stance.

As I see it, they were advocating for a proven classroom model (yes, from the past) that resulted in far greater numbers of students who were able to master the desired material. One has only to look at the abysmal decline in district test scores to see that the present system is not working.

Laurine Jannusch, Rochester