Letter: Editorial misrepresented position of 'the bloc'
The editorial of Nov. 12, 2022, commenting on the school board election, negatively characterized the group dubbed "the bloc" as desiring to return to the "good old days."
I perceive that to be a gross misunderstanding of their stance.
As I see it, they were advocating for a proven classroom model (yes, from the past) that resulted in far greater numbers of students who were able to master the desired material. One has only to look at the abysmal decline in district test scores to see that the present system is not working.
Laurine Jannusch, Rochester
The segment quoting Jean Marvin in this article ("2022: year of the incumbent") contains a boatload of misinformation easily debunked by reviewing the actions of the Rochester School Board in adopting their Equity Statement on Sept. 15, 2020, and Government Speech resolution on April 27, 2021.
Inflation and rising costs on everything we need is hurting everyone. But this is not just a “Biden and Pelosi mess,” as some are saying. This is an international problem. England alone has a 10% inflation rate. It is not the fault of a few leaders. Yes, we need to work on the problem, but do it together.
Regarding Molly Work’s Nov. 12 article, “Body scan prices vary at Mayo, OMC,” I felt an important issue was left out of the quoted study and the comments by health providers. Price transparency and negotiation have little effect if the industry is allowed to operate monopolies.