Letter: Editorial on jury composition failed to convince

Regarding Our View article on June 11, why juries are comprised as they are. You blamed it on jury selection process. It’s true that serving on a jury can be a financial hardship, the wage barely covers the costs to serve.

The pool of potential jurors comes from the registered voter rolls and DMV data. Perhaps if non-whites took citizenship responsibilities more seriously, they would register to vote and become members of the jury pool. Those that have a license to drive are part of the pool.

As for those that English is not their primary language, if the empanelment notification is confusing they probably aren’t good candidates for a jury. It is imperative that a juror have a good command of the English language in order to understand and evaluate the testimony and all documents given to the jury.

You suggestion to include people on probation or with a criminal history, if a person is still on probation for a past crime, they have lost their right to vote. Therefore, since a jury verdict requires a vote, such a person could not participate in the voting process which creates a non-unanimous verdict. Do you actually think a person with a criminal history would ever vote to convict a defendant? Color me skeptical.

Your point seems to be to scour the community to add to the jury pool non-white people. Well here is another thought, if you don’t want to be judged by a jury not of your race, don’t commit a crime.

Larry Plank, Rochester