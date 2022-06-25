SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Editorial on jury composition failed to convince

Letter to the Editor graphic
June 25, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Regarding Our View article on June 11, why juries are comprised as they are. You blamed it on jury selection process. It’s true that serving on a jury can be a financial hardship, the wage barely covers the costs to serve.

The pool of potential jurors comes from the registered voter rolls and DMV data. Perhaps if non-whites took citizenship responsibilities more seriously, they would register to vote and become members of the jury pool. Those that have a license to drive are part of the pool.

As for those that English is not their primary language, if the empanelment notification is confusing they probably aren’t good candidates for a jury. It is imperative that a juror have a good command of the English language in order to understand and evaluate the testimony and all documents given to the jury.

You suggestion to include people on probation or with a criminal history, if a person is still on probation for a past crime, they have lost their right to vote. Therefore, since a jury verdict requires a vote, such a person could not participate in the voting process which creates a non-unanimous verdict. Do you actually think a person with a criminal history would ever vote to convict a defendant? Color me skeptical.

Your point seems to be to scour the community to add to the jury pool non-white people. Well here is another thought, if you don’t want to be judged by a jury not of your race, don’t commit a crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Plank, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Approval for solar panels through Xcel Energy isn't short
Last fall my wife and I decided to have solar electric panels installed on our river cottage in Wabasha. We contracted with All Energy Solar and proceeded to ascertain the site and suitability of roof support. A building permit was required and it was obtained after a septic system inspection.
June 21, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: E15 blend saves money, lifts economy
It’s easy to see the toll that the instability of today’s global oil market is taking on consumers. However, this summer, Minnesotans will have access to a cost-saving biofuel called E15, a homegrown gasoline blend that has 5% more ethanol than traditional blends.
June 21, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Light pollution is a problem in Rochester
Would the leaders of Rochester consider a non-upward streetlight system in further upgrades? Light pollution has become an issue for star-gazers in Rochester for quite some time. I understand that cities such as Lake City regulate light leak. Rick Dahl, Rochester
June 18, 2022 08:30 AM