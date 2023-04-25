99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Electoral College plays a necessary role

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 7:30 AM

Contrary to statements by proponents of the dismantling of the Electoral College, this scheme destroys the idea that every vote is important. It guarantees that how the most populated states vote determines who is elected president. In other words, those who feel so important that what the rest of the country thinks don't matter.

It also means that only a state's majority vote count means anything.

This is a socialist attempt to rig elections and creates an irreparable division in our republic. The powers behind this are enemies of America.

Bruce Atkinson, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Taxing Social Security benefits is unfair
April 25, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Thank a library worker!
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Senseless march into economic calamity
April 22, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Tacos and softball: Pine Island mother, daughter duo Kim and Cheyenne Jones soaking up last spring together
April 24, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Red Wing map.png
Local
Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
April 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
New Bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co.
Arts and Entertainment
Form meets function in artist, builder collaboration for new Little Thistle bar top
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Locally crafted beer! Locally crafted questions!
April 25, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange