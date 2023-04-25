Letter: Electoral College plays a necessary role

Contrary to statements by proponents of the dismantling of the Electoral College, this scheme destroys the idea that every vote is important. It guarantees that how the most populated states vote determines who is elected president. In other words, those who feel so important that what the rest of the country thinks don't matter.

It also means that only a state's majority vote count means anything.

This is a socialist attempt to rig elections and creates an irreparable division in our republic. The powers behind this are enemies of America.

Bruce Atkinson, Rochester