Letter: Electric rates have been kept low in our area

The article titled “Electric bills double for US families” published on March 9 causes me concern that it will potentially invoke unnecessary fear among residents in our region that their electric bills will double.

The article also doesn’t account for what a great value electricity has been for years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, from 2015 to 2020 across the U.S. the cost of rent increased 3.4%; medical care increased 2.8%; and education increased 2.2% on an annual basis. However, the cost of electricity only increased 1.0% on average.

At People’s Energy Cooperative, we recently evaluated our total rate revenue going back to 2012 (all rate components on all members’ bills for an entire year divided by the total kWh sold for the year). The result was a 2.5% increase over the entire 10 years, or 0.27% annually thanks to growth in membership and controlling costs. The rate of inflation over that same 10-year time frame (compounded annually) was nearly 16%.

While I agree that rising fuel costs could have some impact on the cost of power, it will not cause local bills to double. The diversity of our power supplier’s energy mix creates a balanced portfolio that protects our members from “skyrocketing” bills when energy prices are higher. Furthermore, our Five-Year Rate Restructure Plan which collects our fixed costs in a fixed charge was put into place to help ensure that volatile weather and energy markets won’t have a dramatic impact on our member’s bills.

Mike Henke, President/CEO, People's Energy Cooperative, Oronoco