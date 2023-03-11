Letter: End-of-life bill lets people make their own decisions

Thank you for reporting on the Minnesota’s End of Life Option Act in Thursday’s (March 2, 2023) issue. This bill needs a hearing in order to move forward into law. Minnesotans deserve quality, affordable health care and increased options at the end of life, including access to medical aid in dying.

As an end-of-life doula/midwife and death educator here in Rochester, I encourage conversations, and documenting one's wishes. EOL Doulas provide non-medical, holistic care and comfort, support and advocacy for families and individuals. Minnesotans deserve to be supported in making their own health care decisions — because only they know what is right for them.

This bill, as Rep. Smith noted, is rooted in compassion. People seeking this option deserve an alternative to needless suffering in their final days. Lawmakers have introduced other bills to improve health care this session, and the Minnesota End of Life Options Act will ensure that more of us are able to experience a peaceful end of life.

Deah Kinion, Rochester