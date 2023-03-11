6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: End-of-life bill lets people make their own decisions

Letter to the Editor graphic
March 11, 2023 09:30 AM

Thank you for reporting on the Minnesota’s End of Life Option Act in Thursday’s (March 2, 2023) issue. This bill needs a hearing in order to move forward into law. Minnesotans deserve quality, affordable health care and increased options at the end of life, including access to medical aid in dying.

As an end-of-life doula/midwife and death educator here in Rochester, I encourage conversations, and documenting one's wishes. EOL Doulas provide non-medical, holistic care and comfort, support and advocacy for families and individuals. Minnesotans deserve to be supported in making their own health care decisions — because only they know what is right for them.

This bill, as Rep. Smith noted, is rooted in compassion. People seeking this option deserve an alternative to needless suffering in their final days. Lawmakers have introduced other bills to improve health care this session, and the Minnesota End of Life Options Act will ensure that more of us are able to experience a peaceful end of life.

Deah Kinion, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Social Security's promise is to prevent poverty in old age
March 11, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Needless end-of-life suffering can be avoided -- here
March 11, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Rochester's no place for the old
March 11, 2023 06:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RCTC Women's Basketball
College
Ravyn Miles part of a bonded six who came back to RCTC chasing a national title
March 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County jail team trains for developmentally disabled detainees
March 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
My Home NP Founder Kevin Switalski
Health
With virtual visits and house calls, Byron nurse practitioner launches his own health care practice
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
D-Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford.png
Local
A 3-year-old died. Who should be held responsible for his death?
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson