Letter: Ending SSI tax is senator's aim

In a recent issue of the Post Bulletin, a letter writer suggested curtailing the tax on Social Security income and specifically asked me to work on it this year.

I one-thousand percent agree! I already introduced a bill to completely eliminate the tax on Social Security income, and it will be a top priority for the Senate Tax Committee, of which I chair. I am extremely confident it will pass the Minnesota Senate this year.

The question is this: Will Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats in the House of Representatives be on board? That much is TBD. Like my dad often said, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” I am committed to working across the aisle to eliminate this taxation on Social Security benefits. It will be a major boost for seniors on fixed incomes as they try to weather 40-year-high inflation.

If readers have any questions or feedback, please contact me any time at Sen.Carla.Nelson@senate.mn or 651-296-4848. I’d also encourage everyone to email me and subscribe to my newsletter to stay on top of all the latest news at the legislature.

Thank you for the privilege of serving you!

Carla Nelson, Minnesota Senator, District 26