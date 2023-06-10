Letter: Environmentalists are also contributors to water pollution problem

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Lewiston wastewater treatment plan has been discharging higher levels of chloride than is permissible. MPCA states that high levels of chloride that is discharged into our streams from sewer effluents harms fish, insects and plant life.

MPCA states there are multiple sources that contribute to chloride in sewer effluents, with in-home water softeners being the greatest source. MPCA did not directly state that this caused the Rush Creek fish kill, but did acknowledge that Lewiston sewer effluents are discharged into Rush Creek.

For the past several years, environmentalists have lashed out to farmers, especially "factory farmers," to any environmental issues. They vehemently shout out from their orifice between their cheeks without facts and proof that anything and everything is the fault of the modern farmer. Since the majority of the environmentalists live in cities with wastewater plants that discharge their sewer effluents into our streams, I find it ironic that this environmental issue may have been caused by their other orifice between their other two cheeks!

Dean Nuszloch, Utica