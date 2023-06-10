99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Environmentalists are also contributors to water pollution problem

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 9:30 AM

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Lewiston wastewater treatment plan has been discharging higher levels of chloride than is permissible. MPCA states that high levels of chloride that is discharged into our streams from sewer effluents harms fish, insects and plant life.

MPCA states there are multiple sources that contribute to chloride in sewer effluents, with in-home water softeners being the greatest source. MPCA did not directly state that this caused the Rush Creek fish kill, but did acknowledge that Lewiston sewer effluents are discharged into Rush Creek.

For the past several years, environmentalists have lashed out to farmers, especially "factory farmers," to any environmental issues. They vehemently shout out from their orifice between their cheeks without facts and proof that anything and everything is the fault of the modern farmer. Since the majority of the environmentalists live in cities with wastewater plants that discharge their sewer effluents into our streams, I find it ironic that this environmental issue may have been caused by their other orifice between their other two cheeks!

Dean Nuszloch, Utica

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Your vote can help democracy stand against tyranny
June 10, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Finstad's debt ceiling vote was irresponsible
June 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Liebling should resign over irresponsible drug legalization
June 03, 2023 06:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Hazy Sky
Weather
Why must we suffer through these lazy, hazy days?
June 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
County Seat Coffeehouse
Business
County Seat Coffeehouse owners wants to incorporate their history into Mantorville
June 10, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
6-1-23 Hilltop House
Business
'Hidden nature spot': Hilltop House opens as wedding, event venue in Rochester
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Red Flag Laws
Local
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle