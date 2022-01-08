Letter: Equanimity begins at home
I was recently amused with a letter in this column wherein a self-styled, independent voter condemned Republicans for having no platform, and then claimed that the honest and decent ones were a disappearing breed. After this display of independence, the writer went on to ask us all to put aside our "partisan/tribal differences." Ok, but you first!
Mike Nardine, Rochester
The democratic process defines who we are as Americans. Free and fair elections ensure that our elected leaders remain accountable to we the people.
I am an avid cyclist and walker. This morning’s walk took me to the intersection of West Circle Drive and Second Street Southwest. As I was walking west across West Circle Drive, in broad daylight, with the green light and the walk sign, a driver going east on Second Street was making a left turn onto West Circle Drive.
Congress just passed a $778 billion military budget (the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA) for year 2022 with bipartisan support by a vote of 363-70 in the House and 88-11 in the Senate, a $37 billion increase over 2021. The NDAA includes at least $10 billion for new and bigger nuclear weapons. This was approved despite what happened in Afghanistan; despite increasing evidence of the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, from U.S. air strikes in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen and despite the toll on U.S. soldiers with combat deaths and injuries, suicides, PTSD, and moral injury.