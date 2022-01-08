SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Equanimity begins at home

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Share

I was recently amused with a letter in this column wherein a self-styled, independent voter condemned Republicans for having no platform, and then claimed that the honest and decent ones were a disappearing breed. After this display of independence, the writer went on to ask us all to put aside our "partisan/tribal differences." Ok, but you first!

Mike Nardine, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Nelson's silence speaks volumes
The democratic process defines who we are as Americans. Free and fair elections ensure that our elected leaders remain accountable to we the people.
January 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Unkept promises by GOP in 2020
The GOP did not have an official platform in 2020.
January 01, 2022 02:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Motorists need to look out for cyclists and pedestrians
I am an avid cyclist and walker. This morning’s walk took me to the intersection of West Circle Drive and Second Street Southwest. As I was walking west across West Circle Drive, in broad daylight, with the green light and the walk sign, a driver going east on Second Street was making a left turn onto West Circle Drive.
January 01, 2022 01:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: 'Peace on Earth' is impossible when weapons trump human needs
Congress just passed a $778 billion military budget (the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA) for year 2022 with bipartisan support by a vote of 363-70 in the House and 88-11 in the Senate, a $37 billion increase over 2021. The NDAA includes at least $10 billion for new and bigger nuclear weapons. This was approved despite what happened in Afghanistan; despite increasing evidence of the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, from U.S. air strikes in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen and despite the toll on U.S. soldiers with combat deaths and injuries, suicides, PTSD, and moral injury.
January 01, 2022 11:00 AM