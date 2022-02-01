Letter: Everyone needs to prioritize safe driving

Have you noticed the black-and-white “Toward Zero Deaths” signs on Highway 52 near Oronoco?

In 2003, a group of southeastern Minnesota concerned citizens made up of “the four E’s” — Enforcement (arrest violators), Education (young drivers), Engineers (safer roads) and Emergency Medical Technicians (rescue victims) — was formed. The goal was to reduce traffic fatalities each year. The number of annual deaths did decline from 654 deaths to 394 in 2020.

2021 broke the cycle with 106 more deaths than the previous year (32% increase). Leading causes were speed, alcohol, and not buckling. The number of pedestrians’ deaths also increased. In addition to the loss of all those precious lives, imagine the many hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical costs and needless suffering of the crash survivors. Shame, shame, shame.

Blame it on COVID? No, let’s blame it on human stupidity. Evidently people have not heard about the “fifth E” (Everyone) added to TZD in recent years.

This very old driver's ed instructor tries to instill this motto into all our new drivers: “Drive to Arrive Alive.” Paste it on your steering wheel and think each time you start your vehicle.

Don Buck, Zumbrota