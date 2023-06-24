Letter: Expanding voting access strengthens our democracy

We all want a government that reflects our values, works for our self interest and promotes the well-being of our communities. In a representative democracy, the whole population of eligible voters elects representatives who make decisions based on the will of the people who elected them. The more people who vote, the more representative our government is. Removing barriers to voting lets our democracy work for everyone. Eligible voters must be given every opportunity to cast a ballot.

When I was an infantry soldier fighting with the 5th Marines in Vietnam, ballots were brought to us by helicopter. Last month, Gov. Tim Walz signed the “Democracy for the People Act” into law. This law will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote, establish automatic voter registration at many state agencies, permit voters to opt into a absentee voter list to automatically be sent a mail-in ballot every election, strengthen penalties for voter intimidation and deception and expand language access in voting materials.

Another pro-voting measure recently signed into law restores the vote to people in our community who are on felony probation and parole.

Maximum voter participation is not a threat to power, rather it gives elected officials and candidates the opportunity to govern based on the values and needs of their communities. Our representatives are accountable to us. So get out and vote. Make your voice heard so that the government works for all of us.

Fletcher Hinds, Rochester