Letter: Experience has prepared me to be a council member

Developing and improving oneself is the first step in helping others. Many feel it is time for me to stand up and represent the people of Rochester. Residents, businesses, and the interests of our community can be heard if someone is willing to lead.

We can't be partisan, but we can be objective, open, and honest. Twenty-six years in business has taught me a fair relationship helps all. Over time, I learned how to involve myself in development, social issues, and mentorship. I have developed the strength, wisdom, and listening skills to find solutions to complex problems for those I have served. Family and life teaches you patience, compassion, and objective ways to work with different personalities.

Svaar Vinje, owner of Knight's Chamber, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

I have had the opportunity to meet city managers and different departments in our government to begin the process of taking on the role of City Council member. Meeting with residents door to door has really allowed me to learn what we need to improve our city. Working with DMC and the RDA board has started the process for me to help our businesses that want to recover from the pandemic.

What we need is collaboration. We need residents to ask the important questions to us, the Council members. We need engagements from business to government, and government to business. There is a tremendous opportunity to improve and strengthen our community, if we just reach for better communication. At a time when communication is lacking and honesty is in short supply, we can remove these barriers together.

Svaar Vinje