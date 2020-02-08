To my Republican friends: Please Google “fact check state of the union 2020.” Amaze your own eyes with the results. My findings dishearten me. Based on my incredulous foray among results, I call out just three astounders from those that CNN and NPR unearthed:
1. Energy: Oil and gas production
"Thanks to our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas …"
Facts check: The U.S. did not become the world's top energy producer under Trump. It took the top spot under the Obama administration in 2012, according to the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration.
2. Health: Pre-existing conditions
"I've also made an ironclad pledge to American families. We will also protect patients with pre-existing conditions."
Facts check: Trump's claim about protecting those with pre-existing conditions is false. Though Trump says he would do this, his administration has consistently taken steps to undermine the Affordable Care Act -- including joining a lawsuit aimed at striking down the law -- without offering plans of similar benefits.
3. Trade: USMCA
Trump claimed that the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement "will create nearly 100,000 new high-paying American auto jobs."
Fact check: The U.S. International Trade Commission, an agency that is part of the federal government but conducts its analysis independently of the administration, estimated an increase of 29,700 jobs in auto parts production, but a decline of 1,600 jobs in vehicle production.
Bob Maegerlein, Rochester