COVID-19 data for the state of Minnesota shows that Martin County in the rural, southern part of the state has the highest rate per capita for those affected with coronavirus. Martin County also has more hogs raised on factory farms in the state than any other county. The world of science sees a correlation between factory farms and pandemics. Last November, the American Public Health Association advised federal, state, and local governments and public health agencies to impose a moratorium on all new and expanding Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs); aka: factory farms. The time to take action is past due.
Brad Trom, Blooming Prairie