Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Faith leaders call for peace in Ukraine

Letter to the Editor graphic
December 27, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress and asked for continued support for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Around the same time, led by The Fellowship of Reconciliation-USA, the National Council of Elders, Code Pink, and the Peace in Ukraine Coalition, a petition was circulated urging the Biden administration to press for “a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement” to bring the war to an end.

The petition reads:

As people of faith and conscience, believing in the sanctity of all life on this planet, we call for a Christmas Truce in Ukraine. In the spirit of the truce that occurred in 1914 during the First World War, we urge our government to take a leadership role in bringing the war in Ukraine to an end through supporting calls for a ceasefire and negotiated settlement, before the conflict results in a nuclear war that could devastate the world’s ecosystems and annihilate all of God’s creation.”  

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition so far, including leaders from many different faith traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the threat of a nuclear war mentioned in the petition, we are facing a climate crisis. The world needs peace and co-operation between nations to adequately address it.

I would urge the Biden Administration to focus its work on helping to find a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Why must women be denied full human rights?
Let’s just say men run the world, like some seem to claim. Most men have sisters, some lucky men have daughters, and all have mothers.
December 27, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Park and rec funding falls short in city budget
The city of Rochester distributed the 2023 property tax statements. Along with the tax statements is the 2022 current city budget and 2023 proposed budget with differences explained below:
December 27, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Better law enforcement will deter crime
Recently I advocated for significant punishment for those using firearms in criminal offenses. Now further comments on penalties.
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: School fund-raising is more than a competition
A recent article written by Jordan Shearer on Dec. 12, 2022, repetitively turned all three high schools' efforts to give back to the community into a shallow, competition-driven event. All of the fundraisers at Mayo, John Marshall, and Century have been projects that take much planning and forethought to ensure their success at helping local charities.
December 24, 2022 09:30 AM