Letter: Familiarity is a two-way street
President Biden stated recently that the world is now at the highest risk of nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The fish kill in Rush Creek in Winona County this summer raises a lot of questions and has provided few answers.
The article “When using a patient portal your doctor is not your pal” by Paul John Scott elicits an important question. The study quoted addressed the issue strictly from the point of view of the physician.
But there are always two views. I’ve been involved in medicine over 40 years as a physician as well as a patient. Some time about 25-30 years ago, the members of the care team started to address patients by their first name (I think perhaps to be seen as more caring), and it seems logical that that familiarity engendered a similar one in the other direction.
When we change professional customs, we should expect consequences.
Dr. Miguel Cabanela, Rochester
I have to write about our president and ask why his Justice Dept., including the FBI, seem intent on going after President Trump? Their actions remind me of the Nazi Gestapo or the Soviet Union KGB.