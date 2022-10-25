Letter: Familiarity is a two-way street

The article “When using a patient portal your doctor is not your pal” by Paul John Scott elicits an important question. The study quoted addressed the issue strictly from the point of view of the physician.

But there are always two views. I’ve been involved in medicine over 40 years as a physician as well as a patient. Some time about 25-30 years ago, the members of the care team started to address patients by their first name (I think perhaps to be seen as more caring), and it seems logical that that familiarity engendered a similar one in the other direction.

When we change professional customs, we should expect consequences.

Keep up your good work.

Dr. Miguel Cabanela, Rochester