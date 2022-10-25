SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Familiarity is a two-way street

Letter to the Editor graphic
October 25, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stop provocative 'war games' that threaten nuclear exchange
President Biden stated recently that the world is now at the highest risk of nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
October 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Action needed to prevent future fish kills
The fish kill in Rush Creek in Winona County this summer raises a lot of questions and has provided few answers.
October 22, 2022 09:30 AM
Load More

The article “When using a patient portal your doctor is not your pal” by Paul John Scott elicits an important question. The study quoted addressed the issue strictly from the point of view of the physician.

But there are always two views. I’ve been involved in medicine over 40 years as a physician as well as a patient. Some time about 25-30 years ago, the members of the care team started to address patients by their first name (I think perhaps to be seen as more caring), and it seems logical that that familiarity engendered a similar one in the other direction.

When we change professional customs, we should expect consequences.

Keep up your good work.

Dr. Miguel Cabanela, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Investigations of Trump are dividing us
I have to write about our president and ask why his Justice Dept., including the FBI, seem intent on going after President Trump? Their actions remind me of the Nazi Gestapo or the Soviet Union KGB.
October 22, 2022 08:30 AM