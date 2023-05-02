Letter: Family helpers provide an important Corps service

We are very fortunate to have three AmeriCorps members serving in our Rochester schools helping families who are experiencing housing instability (“600 students, no home. Rise in homeless families spurs action in Olmsted County,” Post Bulletin, April 15, 2023).

With family shelters at capacity, far too many of our families find themselves facing eviction, sleeping in cars, or couch hopping.

Heading Home Corps, a statewide AmeriCorps program that places AmeriCorps members in schools like ours, assists families as they navigate what can be a complex system of housing and family support programs. This is critical work. Students who experience homelessness face the longest odds for becoming proficient in math and reading. Helping families connect with services and supports so students can focus on learning is at the core of what Heading Home Corps does.

I applaud the Minnesota House Health Finance and Policy Committee and Chair Tina Liebling for including funding for Heading Home Corps in the omnibus finance bill. This provision will allow Rochester schools and families to continue receiving this important support.

Please urge our legislators to support funding for Heading Home Corps in the final bill.

Dave Beal, Rochester

The writer is a former member of the Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service/Serve Minnesota board.