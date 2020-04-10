Friends and Colleagues,
By way of introduction, my name is Randal Thomas, and I am the presiding minister of the congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochester and surrounding areas.
For the past several years we have celebrated together when honoring the annual Bridge Builder Award recipient. While the annual event is still several months away, we would like to ask you to join us in another kind of event this week.
Fasting and prayer are recognized by many religions throughout the world as ways to grow closer to God, and to ask for his help. As we are celebrating this Holy Week, we would like to invite you to join us in a worldwide day of fasting and prayer to ask for relief from COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
As we all join together to follow appropriate precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, may we also unite together as people of faith on Good Friday to ask for God’s help to control the pandemic, to protect and inspire caregivers, to strengthen the economy, and to help life return to regular activities again.
Thank you for your service and for all you do for the people of Rochester.
May God bless you,
Randal Thomas, President, Rochester MN Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints