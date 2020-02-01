TV news item: "It is all but certain that President Trump will be acquitted," even though damning evidence is much to the contrary!
Should that statement turn into reality, I am ashamed and fearful for America -- "the land of the free and the home of the brave."
Why? Because our freedom and justice, as we know it, has been seriously compromised. Our country's security is already in jeopardy. We are learning that big money and big corporations are controlling all of us. Justice has been reduced to a fantasy pipedream, it would appear.
Our coins are still inscribed with the words, "In God we trust." Is he the only one left? He could be our last, best hope for America.
Jean David, Rochester