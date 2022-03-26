Letter: Federal funding gave a boost to Diversity Council program

Most will reflect on and remember the many impacts of COVID 19 on each life and on our community as Olmsted County passes the two-year mark in pandemic response.

The American Rescue Plan (ARPA), passed in 2021, provided funds to help people facing unemployment, eviction, or food insecurity, as well as grants to organizations providing support for community-based access to COVID vaccination. With its connections, trusted expertise, and experience in fostering collaboration, Diversity Council obtained funding through ARPA to implement a statewide health equity initiative.

Project HEALINGS (Health Education and Adult Learning Incorporated with Navigating Government Systems) was developed as a service hub for entities serving Minnesotans disenfranchised by identity and circumstance during the pandemic. With a focus on COVID 19 vaccine access and messaging around culturally specific hesitancies and barriers, Project HEALINGS will distribute $1 million over the course of 12 months, focusing on BIPOC population groups throughout the state. It is the only initiative in Minnesota to be funded by Health Resources Services Administration under this program.

Diversity Council has centered more than 20 community-based organizations in this health equity work, with nine of the organizations based here in Rochester. In working toward full vaccination, each beneficiary organization has designed culturally specific activities and messages that address hesitancies and connect people with vaccination resources.

Project HEALINGS is extending Diversity Council’s reputation for building bridging between community and systems, while increasing vaccination rates among hard-to-reach populations. The project’s vaccination and education events, open to everyone, provide linguistically and culturally specific information that promote the health and wellness of all Minnesotans.

Dee Sabol, Executive Director, Diversity Council