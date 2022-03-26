Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Federal funding gave a boost to Diversity Council program

Diversity Council works with ARPA funding to promote vaccination among harder to reach communities.

Letter to the Editor graphic
March 26, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

Most will reflect on and remember the many impacts of COVID 19 on each life and on our community as Olmsted County passes the two-year mark in pandemic response.

Dee Sabol.jpg

The American Rescue Plan (ARPA), passed in 2021, provided funds to help people facing unemployment, eviction, or food insecurity, as well as grants to organizations providing support for community-based access to COVID vaccination. With its connections, trusted expertise, and experience in fostering collaboration, Diversity Council obtained funding through ARPA to implement a statewide health equity initiative.

Project HEALINGS (Health Education and Adult Learning Incorporated with Navigating Government Systems) was developed as a service hub for entities serving Minnesotans disenfranchised by identity and circumstance during the pandemic. With a focus on COVID 19 vaccine access and messaging around culturally specific hesitancies and barriers, Project HEALINGS will distribute $1 million over the course of 12 months, focusing on BIPOC population groups throughout the state. It is the only initiative in Minnesota to be funded by Health Resources Services Administration under this program.

Diversity Council has centered more than 20 community-based organizations in this health equity work, with nine of the organizations based here in Rochester. In working toward full vaccination, each beneficiary organization has designed culturally specific activities and messages that address hesitancies and connect people with vaccination resources.

Project HEALINGS is extending Diversity Council’s reputation for building bridging between community and systems, while increasing vaccination rates among hard-to-reach populations. The project’s vaccination and education events, open to everyone, provide linguistically and culturally specific information that promote the health and wellness of all Minnesotans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dee Sabol, Executive Director, Diversity Council

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Public deserved to hear program on safety
I paid to attend to the Center of the American Experiment’s forum on Crime last Tuesday, March 15. I am very involved in this community. I have a real interest in crime issues. I was president of the Eastside Pioneers Neighborhood Association now known as Eastside Neighborhood Association for almost 20 years. In that time, we dealt with a wide range of public safety issues dealing with armed robberies, theft, drugs, gangs, drive by shootings and more. Consequently, I have developed a genuine ongoing interest in public safety.
March 22, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: The birds are back -- let's appreciate them
Walking around Silver Lake Park, there was evidence of spring. The few geese that continue to call the lake home are pairing up and will soon build nests. Hopefully, they will be allowed to raise their young this year.
March 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Electric rates have been kept low in our area
The diversity of our power supplier’s energy mix creates a balanced portfolio that protects our members from “skyrocketing” bills when energy prices are higher.
March 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Forum cancelation violated right to free speech
Canceling the Center for American Expression's forum on crime is an appalling expression for free speech.
March 19, 2022 09:30 AM