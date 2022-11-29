Letter: Finally, we'll get to the bottom of it
When the GOP takes control of the House in January, we will finally have investigations to uncover the story that the media has been avoiding: Hunter Biden and his laptop. I am eagerly awaiting the answer to the following:
- How did Hunter Biden and his laptop cause global inflation and supply chain issues?
- How will Hunter Biden and his laptop ensure that our health care system is resilient in the face of ongoing respiratory infections and declining mental health?
- How did Hunter Biden and his laptop contribute to the increasing rates of fentanyl overdoses?
- What impact did Hunter Biden and his laptop have on the increase in gun violence?
Once the GOP has thoroughly investigated Hunter Biden and his laptop, I hope they will pass legislation to fix all of the national problems that Hunter Biden and his laptop have caused.
Chris McCoy, Rochester
It seems the local units of Rochester government have a unique inflation-fighting approach.
The editorial of Nov. 12, 2022, commenting on the school board election, negatively characterized the group dubbed "the bloc" as desiring to return to the "good old days."
The segment quoting Jean Marvin in this article ("2022: year of the incumbent") contains a boatload of misinformation easily debunked by reviewing the actions of the Rochester School Board in adopting their Equity Statement on Sept. 15, 2020, and Government Speech resolution on April 27, 2021.