Letter: Finally, we'll get to the bottom of it

When the GOP takes control of the House in January, we will finally have investigations to uncover the story that the media has been avoiding: Hunter Biden and his laptop. I am eagerly awaiting the answer to the following:

How did Hunter Biden and his laptop cause global inflation and supply chain issues?

How will Hunter Biden and his laptop ensure that our health care system is resilient in the face of ongoing respiratory infections and declining mental health?

How did Hunter Biden and his laptop contribute to the increasing rates of fentanyl overdoses?

What impact did Hunter Biden and his laptop have on the increase in gun violence?

Once the GOP has thoroughly investigated Hunter Biden and his laptop, I hope they will pass legislation to fix all of the national problems that Hunter Biden and his laptop have caused.

Chris McCoy, Rochester