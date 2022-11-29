SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Letter: Finally, we'll get to the bottom of it

November 29, 2022 08:30 AM
When the GOP takes control of the House in January, we will finally have investigations to uncover the story that the media has been avoiding: Hunter Biden and his laptop. I am eagerly awaiting the answer to the following:

  • How did Hunter Biden and his laptop cause global inflation and supply chain issues?
  • How will Hunter Biden and his laptop ensure that our health care system is resilient in the face of ongoing respiratory infections and declining mental health?
  • How did Hunter Biden and his laptop contribute to the increasing rates of fentanyl overdoses?
  • What impact did Hunter Biden and his laptop have on the increase in gun violence?

Once the GOP has thoroughly investigated Hunter Biden and his laptop, I hope they will pass legislation to fix all of the national problems that Hunter Biden and his laptop have caused.

Chris McCoy, Rochester

