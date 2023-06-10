Letter: Finstad's debt ceiling vote was irresponsible

Congressman Brad Finstad doesn’t understand what it means to be a congressman and take care of the residents of his district!

He voted against the “Debt Ceiling” bill! He evidently didn’t realize the consequences of his actions to our country! He was just one of two members of the congressional delegation from Minnesota who voted against the debt ceiling bill. In a divided government, one side of the political spectrum doesn’t always get what it wants and one has to vote as to what’s “best for the country” overall and not just for your personal political gain.

Voting against the “Debt Ceiling” bill would mean that Social Security wouldn’t be funded, veterans’ benefits wouldn’t be funded, Medicare, military personnel, any other program funded by federal money such as SNAP for food stamps, housing assistance, interest rates would increase impacting car loans, credit cards and more.

The good congressman needs to up his game and stop playing politics! His action was irresponsible!

Jerry Horgen, St. Cloud

The writer is a 1959 graduate of Albert Lea High School.