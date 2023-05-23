99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Finstad's position on debt limit will hurt his rural constituents

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 6:30 AM

I have lived in Rochester for the past 15 years and have seen good changes and bad. With how the economy is going these days, I feel the need to speak my mind about what our congressman, Brad Finstad, is not doing.

The consequence of not raising the debt ceiling would be an economic disaster. Families are already struggling. Imagine now if we let him get away with not supporting raising the national debt limit. In the past 90 years, this is the second time Republicans have had the economy hostage as leverage; this is grossly unethical and abnormal.

Ironically, Rep. Finstad, who represents the 1st District of Minnesota, is challenging the debt limit because his constituents stand to lose the most — a gap in spending would decimate the economies of rural and agrarian areas, which obviously make up much of southern Minnesota.

In 2021 alone, Minnesota farms received over $500 million in federal subsidies.

But Finstad knows all this — he’s a farmer himself. He even campaigned on being one. So why is he risking the livelihoods of his people?

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe it’s because he’s joined a party that purports to help rural Americans, but just cuts taxes for billionaires.

Leticia Flores, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Bold action needed to solve the gun problem
May 20, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Trash pickup makes a difference
May 20, 2023 07:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Sense of urgency needed on shuttle bus issue
May 16, 2023 09:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Cyber Attack Graphic.png
Exclusive
Local
The timeline: records show the immediate aftermath of the cyber attack on Rochester Public Schools
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
penelopea gordon
College
Division I competition pushed Century grad Penelopea Gordon to NCAA track first round
May 23, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Section 1A championship
Sports
Hayfield's Nolan Klocke earns All-Conference honors as a freshman at Luther College
May 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Century, Mankato girls lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century, Mankato West girls lacrosse on May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott