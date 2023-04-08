50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Finstad's support helps open access for transplants

Today at 10:30 AM

When my son William had leukemia, a bone marrow transplant extended his life so he could start high school and do all the things 14-year-olds should be able to do.

Unfortunately, my son lost his battle with cancer after his 15th birthday in 2011. In his memory, I volunteer as a National Marrow Donor Program advocate. After sharing our story with U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, Rep. Finstad signed a letter to support more funding for the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program to improve access to bone marrow transplants.

Like my son, 70 percent of patients don’t have a fully matched donor in their family. They rely on the Nation’s Registry to find a match. Patients are most likely to match a donor of their own ethnic background. Currently, the chance of having a matched, available donor on the registry, ranges from 29-79% depending on a patient’s ethnic background.

Another layer of complexity exists for patients in rural communities who face barriers like travel to reach a transplant center. A funding increase will help address these challenges by boosting donor recruitment efforts and expanding a program to increase testing for a potential match through community physicians, especially in rural areas.

For nearly 40 years, Congress has had strong bipartisan support for the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program and I thank Rep. Finstad for supporting this long-standing tradition — that means so much to our family and many more in Minnesota.

Steve Dickes, Rochester

