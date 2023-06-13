Letter: FMLA is a big step in the right direction

When I was in second grade, I became very ill and was unable to go to school for two months. Unfortunately, my family didn't have health insurance. My mother, who was the sole support of the family, couldn't afford to stay home and provide care for me. The two months I spent in bed at home alone were scary for my mom and me.

No one should have to choose between their health or the health of a loved one and financial security. The Legislature took a major step this last session to relieve Minnesotans from having to make such a choice. The passing of paid family and medical leave (FMLA), effective January 2026, will provide partial wage replacement for workers needing to take leave related to their own medical need, care for a loved one, the birth, adoption, or foster placement of a new child, service in the military, or safety leave related to domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking.

This is not an unfunded mandate. A one-time appropriation has been made for FMLA start-up costs. Long-term support for the program will come from a 0.35% payroll premium paid each by employers and employees.

We still have a long way to go to uphold health care as a human right, but the passage of FMLA is a big step in the right direction.

Connie Mudore, Rochester