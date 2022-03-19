Letter: Forum cancelation violated right to free speech
Canceling the Center for American Expression's forum on crime is an appalling expression for free speech.
Our country was founded on the principle of letting all voices be heard. Judge Lisa Hayne should re-read the Bill of Rights.
It was set up as a forum. The police chief and the county sheriff had agreed to attend and present their perspective, which apparently was intended to show that Rochester did NOT have a crime problem.
What were the opponents afraid of? How ironic that we are being asked as a nation to fight oppression in Ukraine when we aren't even allowed to have civil debate at home.
Lea Dacy, Rochester
