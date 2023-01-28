STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Letter: Forum was 'what democracy looks like'

January 28, 2023 11:30 AM
Thank you to the four legislators who held a very informative and well-run town hall at the RCTC Heintz Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

These elected government officials — Liz Bolden, Tina Liebling, Kim Hicks and Andy Smith — did a superb job of relaying what they’ve been working on so far this legislative session, as well as answering audience questions that had been submitted in writing. They acknowledged that there were many who had differences of opinion present, but that that is what democracy looks like. Yes!

A democracy consists of varying opinions. Expressing one’s opinions in a clear and respectful manner is a positive way to communicate and to make change. We teach our children to do this because respect is important.

It was highly disappointing to have had to make my way through a crowd of sign-bearing protesters to get in the building and to witness disrespect by some attendees (shouting repeatedly at the legislators, displaying obscene gestures, etc.). I was very happy that RCTC security and RPD were present to keep this childish behavior at bay. They and our legislators demonstrated remarkable constraint by acting professionally and respectfully throughout the forum.

Janine Yanisch, Rochester

Letter: Boy Scouts are a valuable resource
I am writing to express my strong belief in the importance of Boy Scouts for our youth. Scouting is a youth development program that helps young people become responsible citizens, active members of their communities, and leaders in their own lives. Through hands-on learning activities, outdoor activities, and service projects, scouts learn outdoor safety, problem solving, teamwork, self-confidence, and much more. They also develop important life skills such as mutual respect and understanding, communication, goal setting, creativity, honesty, and integrity.
January 28, 2023 12:30 PM
Letter: Sheriff coverage could have been more kind
While reading the headlines on the Saturday, Jan. 21, Post Bulletin, I thought I was reading the tabloids! Certainly, you could have chosen a more current, caring, or interesting story for your headline article.
January 28, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter: Rochester schools get an 'F' on snow days
In reference to the Post Bulletin article of Jan. 20, 2023, titled “Science of the snow day…”
January 28, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter: Keep tranquil area west of Gibbs Drive
Last week the Park Board approved the Soldiers Field Park “Alternative Plan” – bending to the golf lobby – which will develop a “nature play zone” and add parking west of Gibbs Drive. Currently the land is the William M. Van Hook Gardens* and is used in various ways like picnicking, reading, and visiting friends. Its tranquil and flexible utility is the point. Should we really develop the only corner of Soldiers Field Park where an activity isn’t prescribed to us? It’s my view that our parks should offer a balance of amenities and quiet spaces.
January 28, 2023 07:30 AM