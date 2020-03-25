A virus comes and goes, but never can it defeat freedom, freedom that was born on July 4, 1776. On that day, we as Americans united under the cause of "Freedom for all with responsibility from all." Now more then ever we must look to July 4 as the day that united us all under the light of freedom, a light that will shine brighter this year than the last. It will shine for all to see, hear and experience, especially along Silver Lake.
This day is one that no virus, no attack, no storm has ever stopped from happening. It is a day that people have seemed to have forgotten lately. We must never forget that we are Americans and we are exceptional because we defeated a Superpower twice (Great Britain), survived a Civil War, and "made the world safe for democracy." We will defeat this virus! All of that started almost 244 years ago, and many veterans gave their lives to make sure that the light of freedom continues to burn. The least we can do is gather together and celebrate the day this all began with family, friends, food and of course fireworks.
Regardless of what is happening now, I know I will be celebrating July 4th, it is the least I can do honor our Founding Fathers, Veterans and our great American flag. No virus will change that. A virus cannot kill an idea, the idea of freedom.
Nick Keuten, Rochester