Letter: Fund transit, walking, and biking infrastructure in Greater Minnesota

No matter what we look like, what neighborhood we live in, or how much money we make, we all deserve the freedom to get to where we need to go. I’ve lived in small towns and cities around the world where I could always take a bus or train, bike, or walk as my main mode of transportation. It sounds utopian, like something that could never happen here. But why not?

Life in Rochester and our surrounding communities all but requires car ownership. When you lack access to a car or are unable to drive, it shrinks the size of your world. You can lose out on taking a job, getting to a healthcare appointment, or going to a place of worship on a holy day. This impacts our kids who can’t yet drive, our elders who no longer do, and any of us who can’t afford the very expensive reality of vehicle ownership.

In the Minnesota Legislature, our representatives are considering allocating $180 million in ongoing funds to support regional transit, walking, and biking infrastructure in Greater Minnesota. Not only would this connect more of us in the community, but there are great social benefits to reducing trips by car: lowered air pollution, reduced road traffic, less strain on infrastructure, safer streets, and improved health through active walking, biking, or rolling.

An intentional investment like this can get us closer to that “utopian” — but very possible — way of life. Ask your legislators to #GetOnBoard and support transit funding.

Olivia Bergen, Rochester