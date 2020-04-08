As we recognize & honor those heroes working/helping out everywhere through the COVID-19 challenges, we must not overlook the difficult tasks morticians and funeral directors face with serving & comforting families that experience loss due to this or any other medical issues. These families can't have traditional funeral or memorial services for their loved ones (no more then 10 people can gather rule) and are required to have immediate burial or cremation without an opportunity to properly grieve over their loss until later; maybe much later.
Just thought I'd bring this to your attention.
Louie Bortolon, Rochester