Reading about all the misrepresentations made to justify our continuing involvement in Afghanistan brings to mind a quote from President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address in which he warned against the military/industrial complex. "I think the military has always operated with a use it or lose it philosophy, and if you are going to use it, there has to be a reason. Unfortunately, that involves the lives of our young people."
It’s time to get out of these semi-religious, endless wars that have little relevance to America.
Jane M. Scanlon, Rochester