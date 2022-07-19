SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Give fresh consideration to roundabouts

July 19, 2022 02:30 PM
Have you sat in a four-way intersection with traffic lights and no one is moving? Think roundabouts. There are a few of these in Rochester but efforts to expand them here and elsewhere have been thwarted for numerous reasons.

For example, our City Planning Department recommended one for the intersection adjacent to “The Waters on Mayowood,” (a senior living center) years ago as an alternative to the traditional signalized intersection. They cited the greater safety and significantly less cost to install.

Critics, though, were not convinced of the safety advantage and felt our citizens would have difficulty learning how to use them. Roundabouts are common in many cities and especially so in European cities. They must have smarter drivers there.

On the MN DOT website there are three important facts supporting use of roundabouts: better safety, better traffic flow, and better fuel efficiency and air quality.

There are, however, many myths about roundabouts, such as the concern about safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, a larger number of crashes and more severe ones, and that trucks will have difficulty navigating them. All of these concerns are nicely dispelled with FACTS in an accompanying video at the website dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts.

So, as we sit at a signalized intersection burning precious and now expensive fossil fuels, think about it. In fact, do more — support our traffic engineers, planning department and city council when it is weighting a signaled intersection versus a roundabout. Once you use them, you won’t want to go back.

W. Neath Folger, Rochester

