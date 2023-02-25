Letter: Go green, go bankrupt

Have you noticed that in a very short time we are witnessing the end of our planet and it is all our fault. Burning carbon-based fuels is the reason. Burning coal, oil and gasoline creates CO2. Our meat animals create methane gas (hydrocarbon). Farmers are using chemical fertilizer which creates nitrous oxide gas. Those gases create a canopy in the atmosphere and the ultimate climate change will make the earth uninhabitable!

However, those three gases are invisible and cannot create a canopy in the atmosphere. The only gas that can do that is water vapor (clouds)! Greater sunspot activity (solar flares) evaporates much water from the oceans to form the "greenhouse gas" canopy.

The "go green" people have convinced us to use only wind and solar to produce all of our electricity in the next 10 to 15 years. If so, our electric rates will double and triple while greatly reducing reliability.

Back to CO2. Plants need it to produce our food and then release oxygen. Nitrate fertilizer greatly increases the yields of our food plants. Some countries are already trying to ban use of fertilizer and will be facing starvation in the future. Removing meat from our diets as we remove cattle means we can join vegans and then eat insects and algae or starve, but we will save the planet!

Mr. John L. Casey in his new book, "Dark Winter," claims that the average temperature of Alaska has been dropping the past 15 years. He also states that the sun's solar flare activity is slowing down and we are heading to a 30-year cooling of our temperatures. So in the meantime don't be in a hurry to sell your gasoline-powered vehicles.

Don Buck, Zumbrota