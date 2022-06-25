Letter: Golf course is a place of healing
Soldiers Field Park is a wonderful sports complex accessible to everyone in Rochester. Soldiers Field Golf Course is unique in its sense of place, the hallmark sought by great golf architects. Soldiers Field Golf Course provides views of Mayo Clinic on each of its 18 tee boxes.
Let’s preserve, not reduce, this source of healing for Clinic visitors who play here; seniors who walk it to their good health; and the young who learn adherence to the etiquette underpinning this ancient game. Upgrade the whole complex but not by cutting out its heart, Soldiers Field Golf Course.
Dan Bell, Rochester
The Minnesota Senate Republicans are showing us once again that they are the party that does not do anything for the people and state of Minnesota. The Republicans have stated that they will not attend a special session to finish their work.
Regarding Our View article on June 11, why juries are comprised as they are. You blamed it on jury selection process. It’s true that serving on a jury can be a financial hardship, the wage barely covers the costs to serve.
Last fall my wife and I decided to have solar electric panels installed on our river cottage in Wabasha. We contracted with All Energy Solar and proceeded to ascertain the site and suitability of roof support. A building permit was required and it was obtained after a septic system inspection.
It’s easy to see the toll that the instability of today’s global oil market is taking on consumers. However, this summer, Minnesotans will have access to a cost-saving biofuel called E15, a homegrown gasoline blend that has 5% more ethanol than traditional blends.