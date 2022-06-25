Letter: Golf course is a place of healing

Soldiers Field Park is a wonderful sports complex accessible to everyone in Rochester. Soldiers Field Golf Course is unique in its sense of place, the hallmark sought by great golf architects. Soldiers Field Golf Course provides views of Mayo Clinic on each of its 18 tee boxes.

Let’s preserve, not reduce, this source of healing for Clinic visitors who play here; seniors who walk it to their good health; and the young who learn adherence to the etiquette underpinning this ancient game. Upgrade the whole complex but not by cutting out its heart, Soldiers Field Golf Course.

Dan Bell, Rochester