SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Golf course is a place of healing

Letter to the Editor graphic
June 25, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Soldiers Field Park is a wonderful sports complex accessible to everyone in Rochester. Soldiers Field Golf Course is unique in its sense of place, the hallmark sought by great golf architects. Soldiers Field Golf Course provides views of Mayo Clinic on each of its 18 tee boxes.

Let’s preserve, not reduce, this source of healing for Clinic visitors who play here; seniors who walk it to their good health; and the young who learn adherence to the etiquette underpinning this ancient game. Upgrade the whole complex but not by cutting out its heart, Soldiers Field Golf Course.

Dan Bell, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Senate Republicans are failing Minnesota
The Minnesota Senate Republicans are showing us once again that they are the party that does not do anything for the people and state of Minnesota. The Republicans have stated that they will not attend a special session to finish their work.
June 25, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Editorial on jury composition failed to convince
Regarding Our View article on June 11, why juries are comprised as they are. You blamed it on jury selection process. It’s true that serving on a jury can be a financial hardship, the wage barely covers the costs to serve.
June 25, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Approval for solar panels through Xcel Energy isn't short
Last fall my wife and I decided to have solar electric panels installed on our river cottage in Wabasha. We contracted with All Energy Solar and proceeded to ascertain the site and suitability of roof support. A building permit was required and it was obtained after a septic system inspection.
June 21, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: E15 blend saves money, lifts economy
It’s easy to see the toll that the instability of today’s global oil market is taking on consumers. However, this summer, Minnesotans will have access to a cost-saving biofuel called E15, a homegrown gasoline blend that has 5% more ethanol than traditional blends.
June 21, 2022 10:00 AM