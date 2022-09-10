Letter: Golfers give back to Rochester

The golfing community provides Rochester with more than just the sport of golf.

Rochester golf at Northern Hills has sponsored a breast cancer tournament for the past 25 years. Thus far it has donated $250,000 to Mayo Clinic for breast cancer research. The women’s leagues have collected scholarship money for young collegiate women for the past four years; $5,400 has been donated.

Rochester golf has hosted events that bring golfers from all over. This brings tax money to Rochester through hotels, restaurants and shopping. Golf also hosts many private tournaments and fundraisers to benefit local nonprofits.

Our leagues provide the funds and labor to complete golf course landscaping in the beautifully maintained beds year after year. We have also donated a significant amount of money for needed cart paths. All part of the golf community giving back to Rochester.

The golfing community has developed one of the largest First Tee programs in the state. A great benefit for our youth. Golfing is also an important part of many seniors’ social, mental and physical well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Park Department is considering closing or modifying Soldiers Field Golf Course. The plans developed appear not to bring in replacement revenue to what Soldiers golf brings today. Closing any city golf course would create capacity issues and have an impact on what golf gives back to Rochester through volunteerism, revenue and contributions.

Soldiers Field Golf Course is a historical site that is a beautiful green part of downtown. Do we really want to lose this Rochester icon?

Donna Martin, Rochester