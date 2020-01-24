I support elected officials being paid a competitive salary for their leadership and public service to our communities. I commend Mayor Norton and the Rochester City Council in making the move to do just this.
Raising the salaries of elected officials is a critical step to dismantling institutional and systemic racism. There is a reason our elected officials largely identify as white, middle- to upper-class men. They are the most privileged among us.
The people in our communities who experience the greatest inequities hold the solutions to our most pressing problems. Increasing the salaries of Rochester’s elected officials will result in new leaders that reflect the diversity of lived experiences in our community and I cannot wait!
Stephanie Heim, Rochester