It is very frustrating to watch the President Trump story.
President Trump has all the earmarks of a mob boss, threatening, telling false information daily, and now he is on a vengeance toward those who testified against him, including Rep. Adam Schiff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lt. Col. Alexander Vinman, Fiona Hill, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Sen. Mitt Romney. It is unbelievable that with the overwhelming data, witness testimony and pertinent information about the president’s behavior in Ukraine, the decision should have been guilty.
Another example of President Trump's coverups was when he stated that he barely knew Parnas from Ukraine when Parnas was at several meetings and had pictures taken with Trump. Must have been a memory loss.
The GOP chooses to deny any wrongdoing. I would suggest it is because those members of Congress are fearful of loosing their position in Congress, and probably more significant, they are afraid of their boss. Anyone who crosses President Trump gets his wrath.
It is also hard to believe that the GOP voted not to have further witnesses in the trial. As many have said, how can you have a trial without witnesses? With this latest vote to acquit, the GOP has empowered a lawless president. One might wonder if the president can now get help from other countries for his election funds.
Richard Pederson, Rochester