Letters
Letter: GOP position on debt ceiling signals disaster

January 21, 2023 11:00 AM
The U.S. House appears headed to take our country and the global economy into chaos. They refuse to raise the debt ceiling to authorize payment of debts already incurred in exchange for brutal cuts in vital programs across the board (like Social Security and Medicare).

The irony is that the debt itself is largely due to policies the GOP passed during three previous Republican administrations:

  • Huge tax cuts for the rich during the G. W. Bush administration
  • Another huge tax cut for the rich during the Trump administration
  • Drastic underfunding of the IRS, which allows tax avoidance by the rich

It is essential to raise the debt ceiling without holding common sense hostage to alarming, extreme, unpopular, and dangerous demands by the power hungry. I hope readers will sense the urgency and contact Rep. Brad Finstad about their concerns. He needs to hear from us. With the narrow GOP majority in the House, his vote is crucial.

Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls

