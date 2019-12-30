Rochester is fortunate to have a booming local health care industry, with the Mayo Clinic providing the best health care in the world and supporting thousands of local jobs at hospitals and clinics here and across Minnesota.
For a region that is so reliant on a well-functioning health care industry, a Medicare for All, public option, or any similar government-run health care insurance system could spell economic disaster.
Already, financial challenges are leading to the closure of health-care facilities, particularly in rural parts of the state. The recently announced decision by the Mayo Clinic to close a hospital and several clinics in southern Minnesota is just the latest example. If efforts to create a government-controlled health care program are successful, things could get worse.
According to one analysis, introducing a public option could put up to 55 percent of rural hospitals — more than 1,000 hospitals across 46 states — at a high risk of closure. That means fewer options and higher prices for patients and less economic input for our communities. Just think, the public option is one of the more “moderate” proposals being offered.
Rural health care is already struggling. The last thing policymakers should do is jeopardize the health, safety, and economic well being of our communities even further.
Instead of threatening our entire health care system, proponents of these one-size-fits-all proposals should come up with practical policies that will actually help strengthen access and increase affordability in America.
Aaron Miller, Byron