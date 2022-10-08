We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Graham coverage had the wrong focus

Letter to the Editor graphic
October 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Franklin Graham provided an opportunity for all people of Rochester to attend a very spiritually moving service including great Christian music.

What disturbs me the most about the Post Bulletin’s two front page articles is this: More emphasis was given to a very few churches here in Rochester with differing viewpoints about this revival.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Use of toxic chemicals rule out reuse of Soldiers Field Golf Course
One of the city's "favorite plans" for the use of existing Soldiers Field 18-hole golf course was the "Master Plan-Short Term (next 3 years) (with modifications to holes 1,3,4,5,9 )" by expanding the existing pool to the south into the golf course acres.
October 04, 2022 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: An unwanted pregnancy would risk my life
Nothing in my life has solidified my stance more on being a fierce abortion advocate than becoming a mother.
October 04, 2022 11:30 AM
Load More

It was clear from the revival that thousands of people felt the spirit calling them regardless of personal life choices. Christian faith is based on the Bible, not cultural changes in lifestyles or viewpoints. Graham stated very clearly, “The Bible does not change, God does not change.” That is the message of faith and salvation that people are looking for in this world.

I am disappointed in Peace United Church and Bob Werner for sending the wrong message about Christian faith. It is apparent that they have succumbed to cultural viewpoints rather than the Biblical Christian faith that we all love.

The Post Bulletin should focus on the majority of people who attended the event rather than bend to the leftists' interpretation of what Christian love is. Franklin Graham preached that we are loved by God regardless of our sins and if we truly repent, we will be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are all sinners. That is the message of this revival.

Brenda Hiniker, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Graham making poor use of family name
I have great respect for the well-known world evangelist Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018. The late Rev. Billy Graham wisely stayed out of divisive culture wars and politics, and instead preached the gospel to millions, and provided wise counsel to all the U.S. presidents of every political party for over 60 years.
October 01, 2022 10:00 AM