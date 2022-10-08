Letter: Graham coverage had the wrong focus

Franklin Graham provided an opportunity for all people of Rochester to attend a very spiritually moving service including great Christian music.

What disturbs me the most about the Post Bulletin’s two front page articles is this: More emphasis was given to a very few churches here in Rochester with differing viewpoints about this revival.

It was clear from the revival that thousands of people felt the spirit calling them regardless of personal life choices. Christian faith is based on the Bible, not cultural changes in lifestyles or viewpoints. Graham stated very clearly, “The Bible does not change, God does not change.” That is the message of faith and salvation that people are looking for in this world.

I am disappointed in Peace United Church and Bob Werner for sending the wrong message about Christian faith. It is apparent that they have succumbed to cultural viewpoints rather than the Biblical Christian faith that we all love.

The Post Bulletin should focus on the majority of people who attended the event rather than bend to the leftists' interpretation of what Christian love is. Franklin Graham preached that we are loved by God regardless of our sins and if we truly repent, we will be saved.

We are all sinners. That is the message of this revival.

Brenda Hiniker, Rochester

