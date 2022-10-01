We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Graham making poor use of family name

October 01, 2022 10:00 AM
I have great respect for the well-known world evangelist Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018. The late Rev. Billy Graham wisely stayed out of divisive culture wars and politics, and instead preached the gospel to millions, and provided wise counsel to all the U.S. presidents of every political party for over 60 years.

Unfortunately his son, Franklin Graham, is now using the good family name to push a partisan political agenda of Christian nationalism. He has called Islam a very evil and wicked religion.  He has compared the LGBTQ community pride celebrations to murder. He has met with Putin, spoken in support of some of his policies, and shortly before the invasion of Ukraine made a public request to pray for the Russian leader.

Finally, Graham is known as being the most vociferous evangelical ally of a powerful politician who has well-established pattern of lying, stealing, and sexual misconduct.

This version of religion Franklin Graham is preaching does not align with my beliefs, or those of the people I know in Rochester. We live in a wonderful diverse world. I try to focus my life on living the gospel value of treating all people in this diverse world with Christ like respect, understanding and compassion. Maybe Franklin Graham would like to give it a try.

Bob Werner, Rochester

