Graveling country roads in the winter is a waste of taxpayer money.
The road base is frozen, so no gravel is embedded into the road base. Now it snows, and the snowplow comes and plows the snow and all the loose gravel into the ditch. I just got done raking my ditch, and probably got one to two yards of gravel in about two tenths of a mile. Even if it would come to 1 yard of gravel every 2 tenths of a mile for both ditches in a 6 mile road would come somewhere in the 12 to 14 yards per mile. So now we have up to 72 to 84 yards of gravel in our ditches, and the roads are no better off than what they were.
The positive side is now I have 2 yards of gravel on my driveway. Just saying.
Dennis Farrell, Byron