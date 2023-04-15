Letter: Gun victims keep adding up

There is a surefire way to get control of gun access in America. Our current Congress isn't interested. But fear not, that will change with Congress changes and that will happen eventually.

Eventually the number of surviving victims of gun violence will become the majority of our population and members of Congress. How will that happen? As of this writing, March 28, the 87th day of the year, 130 mass shootings have occurred.

It's only a matter of time. Eventually.

Charles Main, Eyota