Letter: Have we considered harvesting reservoir algae?

John Weiss recently penned a disturbing article about algae mucking up the seven flood-control reservoirs around Rochester, making them much less friendly for recreational users.

He ends with some excellent suggestions for protecting the long-term health of the entire Zumbro River watershed, but I’d like to suggest a smaller-scale and shorter-term help for the article’s original problem — algae in the reservoirs.

Though one quoted expert cautioned that ultimate solutions to the algae problem will involve a water body’s internal recycling of nutrients and so will be slow, it seems to me that a commercial algae harvester could keep the water relatively clear in the interim. Some models are designed specifically for ponds and small lakes, are remotely controlled and small enough to be easily moves by trailer and are affordable for private land owners, so should be well within a city’s budget. They’re worth a try.

Harry Roberts, Oronoco