Letter: Have you heard the bright economic news?

It's up to our nation's corporate media to inform us about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Yet the bad and the ugly too often overwhelm everything.

A recent Navigator Research survey found only 19% of Americans thought we had more job growth than usual and 35% thought we had more job losses than usual. Yet current unemployment is lower than all of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and most of this century. The last 11 months have seen the highest job gains on record for our nation.

But you'd likely not know this from our corporate media. They prefer to feed us stories on inflation, war, and murders. Of course while Fox News is likely to forget to announce any good economic news when a Democrat is President, other media should make a better effort to limit American ignorance.

The next time you hear someone say, "No one wants to work anymore," you might mention that 7 million new jobs have been created since Biden took office.

Greg Rendahl, Ostrander